Luke Shaw complicating Manchester United’s efforts in signing Alex Sandro

Manchester United have provisionally agreed personal terms with Juventus left back Alex Sandro, but are not willing to meet the Turin club’s asking price, according to the reports.
As per the information gathered by Duncan Castles of The Sunday Times, the Brazil professional player is open to the idea of joining Jose Mourinho’s side in the summer transfer window, which is why he has agreed personal terms.
The 27 year old was a wanted man for former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window of 2017. However, the Old Lady convinced the defender to stay at Juventus after promising to hand him a new contract.
So far, the South American full back has not been given a new deal by the Serie A league winners. This has frustrated Alex Sandro and thus he wants to leave Juventus in the ongoing transfer window.
Juventus are after Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian as the Old Lady wanted to sign the Italian professional player. The Red Devils wanted 20 million euros to allow the former Torino player leave Old Trafford this summer.
Juventus were unwilling to meet the price tag quoted by the English Premier League club. Now, they are doing the same to Jose Mourinho’s side, when it comes to Alex Sandro. Their valuation is deemed too high by Manchester United.
The report from The Sunday Times does not go on to specify the price tag, but only claims Luke Shaw’s desire to stay at Manchester United has only complicated things for Jose Mourinho in signing Alex Sandro in the summer transfer window.
With one year remaining on the 23 year old’s contract with the English Premier League club, the former Southampton left back has no plans to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Luke Shaw wants to fight for a place next season.