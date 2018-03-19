Luka Modric wants Real Madrid to sign Dele Alli as his replacement

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has suggested the club to move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.
According to reports (translated by SportWitness), the Croatian wants Alli to replace him at Santiago Bernabeu.
Modric is 33 years old and the Spanish giants will need to start planning for a future without him. It will be interesting to see whether Los Blancos make a move for the England midfielder in summer.
Dele Alli has been linked with a move away from Tottenham before.
The 21-year-old Spurs playmaker is a world-class talent and with the right guidance, he could turn into a superstar in future. There is no doubt that he has the ability to play for a club like Real Madrid in future.
However, he is simply not ready to step into Modric’s shoes anytime soon. Furthermore, he is a different player as compared to the Real Madrid metronome. Alli is much more direct in his style of play and he prefers to score and create goals. On the other hand, Modric is a playmaker who likes to dictate the tempo of the game and control the midfield.
Also, it seems highly unlikely that Spurs will sanction Alli’s sale anytime soon.
The report from Don Balon adds that Modric has urged the La Liga giants to make their move before other clubs come in for the Spurs midfielder.