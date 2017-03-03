Luciano Spalletti to replace Pochettino?

Tottenham are reportedly lining up AS Roma head coach, Luciano Spalletti, should Mauricio Pochettino depart for Barcelona.
Barcelona coach, Luis Enrique, has announced recently that he will not be managing the Catalan club in the forthcoming season, as he wants to take a break from management.
This has led to wild speculations as to who would become the next manager of Barcelona, and Pochettino’s name has been drawn up as a possible candidate.
Pochettino has done a great job at Spurs, guiding them to a third place finish last season. Spurs are second in the Premier League this term, and are firm favourites to qualify for the Champions League next season.
No wonder why a club like Barcelona are keen to take a gamble with the Argentine.
According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs would go all-out for Spalletti, whose football philosophy matches with that of the London club.
Spalletti, 57, is a vastly experienced manager, and, with his Roma contract due to expire this summer, could be available for a bargain.
The report suggests that Spalletti has been tempted by the idea of working in the Premier League. Tottenham’s facilities, resources, and ambitions are in line with his aspirations.
Having said that, these are all mere speculations, and Spurs fans do not need to worry about it at the moment. Pochettino is committed with the Spurs project, and has four years remaining on the £5.5m-a-year contract he signed last May.
Tottenham are expected to act quickly, with The Mirror claiming that Spurs chief, Daniel Levy, is planning to scare Barcelona off by pricing Pochettino out of their range.