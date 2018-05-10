Lucas Vazquez could join Liverpool this summer

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.
According to Don Balon, the winger has already informed the club captain Sergio Ramos that his future lies away from Santiago Bernabeu. The report adds that all signs point towards a Liverpool move.
Apparently, the Spanish giants want to sign Mohamed Salah and Perez is keen to reduce the asking price by offering players along with cash.
Furthermore, the report (translated by Daily Star) states that Keylor Navas could also end up at Anfield as a makeweight. The Reds are apparently looking for a keeper and the Costa Rican could be used in a deal for Salah.
Salah is valued at around 200 million Euros according to Don Balon.
Vazquez is not as good as the Egyptian but he could still be a useful option for Klopp next season. The Spaniard can play as a winger as well as a wing back. His versatility will be an asset for the Reds.
The 27-year-old has scored 8 goals and he has picked up 9 assists so far.
It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool accept the rumoured proposal.