Lucas Torreira set to undergo his medical with Arsenal

Arsenal are set to sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria this summer.
According to the reliable Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan will undergo his medical with the Gunners soon.
It seems that the Premier League giants have activated the defensive midfielder’s £26million release clause.
Torreira is one of the best midfielders in Serie A right now and he should prove to be a quality addition to Unai Emery’s side.
The 22-year-old will improve Arsenal defensively as well as in the attack. Granit Xhaka failed to shield Arsenal’s back four properly last season but Torreira is excellent at that.
Furthermore, his presence will allow the likes of Ramsey to move up and play with further freedom.
Reports claim that Torreira will complete his medical in Russia. He is currently a part of Uruguay’s World Cup squad.
Arsenal have already signed Lichtsteiner from Juventus and Torreira could be their second summer signing. Bernd Leno is expected to join the club as well.