Lucas Perez pays tribute to Arsenal after joining West Ham

New West Ham attacker Lucas Perez has paid tribute to Arsenal and their fans.
The 29-year-old left the Emirates Stadium in a £4 million deal on transfer deadline day to become Manuel Pellegrini’s eighth new recruit of the summer.
Perez arrived at the Gunners during the summer of 2016 from Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna.
He struggled to find form during his first season in England and only went on to score several goals from 21 appearances under Arsene Wenger.
The Spaniard was subsequently loaned back to Deportivo last season and once again struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis as he only scored 8 goals from 37 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga club which is the type of form which convinced Wenger to swoop for him during the summer of 2016.
Perez will be hoping to find his best form under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini this season.
It remains to be seen how Pellegrini will utilize Perez this season.
However, he is a useful addition to the side considering the injury troubles which are experienced by the likes of Javier Hernandez and Andy Caroll. He could prove to be useful competition and support to Marko Arnautovic up front.
Many Arsenal fans will be glad that Perez is gone as he did not live up to expectations.
This did not prevent the forward, however from paying homage to his former club and fans.
Thanks! 🔴 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/mBPcMfZHsZ
— Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) August 9, 2018