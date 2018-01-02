Blog Competitions English Premier League Lucas Moura linked with Manchester United

Lucas Moura linked with Manchester United

2 January, 2018 English Premier League, Ligue 1, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Transfer News & Rumours

 

Paris Saint Germain winger Lucas Moura is wanted at Old Trafford claim Le 10 Sport

The Brazilian has scored 44 goals in 212 games since he moved to the French capital in 2012 for a fee of £38m.

Although Le 10 Sport claim an offer has not been made yet. The 25 year old who was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford before moving to the Parc des Princes, is now likely to have an asking price of around £60m. PSG may be keen to do a quick deal due to mounting pressure with regards to the Financial Fairplay rules.

The Red Devils do look to have plenty of options going forward, however with the club fighting for the Premier League title and Champions League, more options at Old Trafford would be welcomed by Jose Mourinho.

Injuries can become a big problem with  Zlatan Ibrahimovic continuing to have knee problems following his recent return. The Portuguese coach will not want to risk losing more players to knocks and injuries in his pursuit add to last season’s silverware.

Mahrez to discuss future with Leicester boss Claude Puel 
Manchester United ready to pay £300k-per-week for £100m striker

About The Author

seanvranch

I'm an experienced blogger and wannabe freelancer. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @scoobyblu3 as I ramble with a hint of comedy sprinkled in for good measure.