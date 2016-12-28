Lucas Leiva: Liverpool midfielder all set to join Inter Milan in January

Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Leiva, is all set to join Inter Milan in January, after Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has given the green signal for the transfer to go through.
Lucas joined Liverpool in 2007 from Grêmio, and has made over 320 appearances for the club, spanning over 10 years. The 29-year-old midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and has been used sparingly by Klopp this season, mainly as a makeshift centre-back.
With Lucas not playing any prominent role under Klopp, the Liverpool management have decided to let him go. According to reports from Calciomercato, Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of the midfielder. He is likely to join on loan, with Inter holding the option of making his move permanent next summer.
Inter have also considered the options of signing John Obi Mikel from Chelsea and Luiz Gustavo from Wolfsburg, but in the end they have decided to go for Lucas instead. The Brazilian is all set to land in Milan and join Stefano Pioli’s side in the next few days. The report suggests that Inter are working on completing ‘important assignments’, and as a result they are taking time in finalizing the deal.
The inclusion of Lucas would mean Inter will have to ship out any one of their existing midfielders. João Mário and Marcelo Brozović are key players at the club, and in no way, they can be let go of. This means that either of Kondogbia, Banega, Felipe Melo, Gnoukouri and Medel will have to make way for Lucas in the Inter squad.