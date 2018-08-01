Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Lucas Digne posts message on Twitter after completing Everton move

1 August, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona this morning, the club has confirmed on their official website.

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, the 25-year-old has joined the Blues on a five-year deal that could be worth over £20 million.

Digne will wear the #12 shirt at the club he becomes Everton’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Richarlison from Warford.

The French full-back has revealed his pride in joining the Merseyside club and added that following a meeting with Marco Silva he was convinced about leaving the Catalan club.

He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after joining the club. He wrote:

Silva has praised the player highly, claiming he is a high quality defender with good technical ability.

The France international joined Barcelona in 2016 from PSG, but he struggled to get regular games at the Catalan club.

Digne is a top quality player and he would be expected to make a strong impact at the Merseyside club.

