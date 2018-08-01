Lucas Digne posts message on Twitter after completing Everton move

Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona this morning, the club has confirmed on their official website.
According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, the 25-year-old has joined the Blues on a five-year deal that could be worth over £20 million.
Digne will wear the #12 shirt at the club he becomes Everton’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Richarlison from Warford.
The French full-back has revealed his pride in joining the Merseyside club and added that following a meeting with Marco Silva he was convinced about leaving the Catalan club.
He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after joining the club. He wrote:
Very proud to join the Everton’s family 🔵🔵🔵 let’s go 😋 #EFC pic.twitter.com/a4ZcDTjuST
— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) August 1, 2018
Silva has praised the player highly, claiming he is a high quality defender with good technical ability.
The France international joined Barcelona in 2016 from PSG, but he struggled to get regular games at the Catalan club.
Digne is a top quality player and he would be expected to make a strong impact at the Merseyside club.