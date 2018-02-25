Lord Sugar comments on Tottenham winger Erik Lamela

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar has said on social networking site Twitter that Erik Lamela should leave the club at the end of the season.
The 25-year-old didn’t enjoy a fruit afternoon at Selhurt Park in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Lamela need to leave at rhe end of the season https://t.co/GuamEDkalX
— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 25, 2018
The 25-year-old has made 15 Premier League appearances this season of which he has started in three.
Against Palace, he was drafted in the starting line up, but the Argentine failed to make an impact, and was substituted in the 65th minute.
Lamela managed 57 touches, and made 49 passes with just over 75% accuracy. He attempted one key pass, and failed to register a single shot on target.
The former Roma attacking midfielder is a classy left footed player but he has struggled to maintain a high level of performance on a regular basis after returning from injury.
Lamela has a contract till 2020, and there’s no indication at the moment that he is considered surplus to requirements.