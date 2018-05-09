Blog Competitions English Premier League ‘Looooool’, ‘WTF’ – fans laugh at Rooney in ‘advanced talks’ with DC United

Everton forward Wayne Rooney has been linked with a move to MLS side DC United, just one year after re-joining the Toffees from Manchester United. The England international has had a mixed return to Goodison Park and is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with DC United over a summer move.

Rooney has scored and created a respectable 14 goals in 40 games in all competitions for the Toffees, but his performances have left a lot to be desired. The 32-year-old has played in a variety of roles under Sam Allardyce this season but hasn’t been able to showcase his best form.

He signed a two-year deal with Everton last summer but could be on the move just one year into the contract, as the Washington Post believe DC United are keen to sign Rooney. The news has many fans in hysterics as they believe moving to the MLS will be the end of his career.

Even though he’s provided goals since moving to Everton, Rooney could go down as a flop to many supporters for how much he’s struggled in the second half of the season. He’s lacked the athleticism that was prevalent earlier in his career and hasn’t scored a league goal or made an assist since December 2017.

 

Stats from Transfermarkt.

