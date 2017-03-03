London Football Awards: Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli named Young Player of the Year

Tottenham midfielder, Dele Alli, has been enjoying a fabulous 2016-17 campaign, and his meteoric rise did not go unnoticed.
The 20-year-old has been crowned Young Player of the year for the second year running at the 2017 London Football Awards.
He has seen off the competition from Arsenal pair Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Everton youngster, Ademola Lookman, to win this prestigious award.
Alli scored his 12th goal of the Premier League this season last Sunday when Tottenham won 4-0 against Stoke City at White Hart Lane.
Since joining from MK Dons, Alli has established himself as a regular England international. He made 11 appearances for the Three Lions and scored his first goal for his country in a World Cup qualifier against Malta.
Alli was named PFA Young Player of the Year for his stellar performance last season, and was included in the PFA Team of the Year.
Another Tottenham player who bagged an award was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. His competition was fierce, with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and West Ham’s Darren Randolph being the other nominees for this award category.
The Frenchman, who picked up the award (goalkeeper of the year) for the first time, helped Tottenham reach the highest-ever position of third in the Premier League last season.
Spurs have a great defensive record this season, having conceded just 18 goals after 25 games. The north Londoners are currently second in the Premier League, 10 points behind Chelsea, and are on course to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season.
Lloris is a key player for the club, and he has signed a new contract in December that will keep him at White Hart Lane till 2022.