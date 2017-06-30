Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Are Liverpool willing to shell out £70m for Naby Keita?

30 June, 2017 Bundesliga, English Premier League, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool have not been deterred by RB Leipzig’s £70m demand for Naby Keita, and are willing to make a club-record bid for Naby Keïta.

The 22-year old has sparked the interest of the Premier League side. Leipzig, during discussions, said that the midfielder will not be sold this summer, but later came back with a hefty asking price.

Liverpool however, have not been put off by the discussion and that the Bundesliga outfit values Keïta at £70 million.

Liverpool have only bought one player so far, but have made it a marquee signing. Mohamed Salah arrived from Roma last week, and cost the club around £36.9m.

The encouraging sign is that the Liverpool owners are indeed willing to back Jurgen Klopp and go for ambitious targets in the market. Keïta has established himself as a brilliant talent after his stellar campaign with Leipzig, who also find themselves in the Champions League this season.

He scored eight times and assisted eight more over the course of the campaign. It is indeed the Guinea midfielder’s overall game that makes him a massive threat. His multi-dimensionality in the midfield would allow Klopp to tinker a few formations as Keïta could fit anywhere in the midfield. His signing would significantly increase the quality of the Liverpool first team and squad, especially with Champions League games also in the mix.

