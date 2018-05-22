Liverpool ‘willing to negotiate’ deal for Dembele whom ‘Klopp is in love with’

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are ‘willing to negotiate’ a deal with Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele whom manager Jurgen Klopp ‘is in love with’. Mohamed Salah would be required to go in the opposite direction, however.
Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer and hasn’t had the best debut season at the Camp Nou. The 21-year-old has made just 17 Liga appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring only three goals, and could be moved on as a result.
Klopp is reportedly very keen on the French international and could enter talks with Barcelona to procure his signature. The Spanish giants, however, would only agree a deal for Dembele if it meant they could sign Mohamed Salah, a player they are keeping tabs on as a ‘plan b’ to Antoine Griezmann.
And despite Salah setting a new record for most Premier League goals scored in a campaign while helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final this season, Don Balon believe the Egyptian international would be allowed to leave in a deal that would see Dembele going on the opposite direction.
Even if Klopp has long admired the 21-year-old, it’s hard to see why he would want to be rid of Salah this summer. The former AS Roma forward has scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, enjoying a perfect debut campaign, and seems happy to stay at Anfield.
Stats from Transfermarkt.