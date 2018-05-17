Liverpool ‘willing’ to agree deal for Dembele whose ‘future is a mystery’

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are ‘willing’ to agree a £70m deal with Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele whose ‘future is a mystery’. The 21-year-old has struggled in his debut season at the Nou Camp and could be on the move this summer as a result.
Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 12 goals. The French international has spent the majority of the season on the periphery due to injury, making only 11 La Liga starts, which has hampered his form.
Liverpool reportedly want a replacement lined up if they lose Mohamed Salah this summer and Dembele is believed to be on their shortlist. Despite costing Barcelona £135.5m, the Reds are only willing to pay around £70m for his signature.
Don Balon say Liverpool aren’t the only club interested, however, with Bayern Munich also keen on Dembele. And with Griezmann expected to join Barcelona ahead of next season, Dembele’s chances of playing time will be further diminished which could see him consider a move away in the coming weeks.
Barca may have to accept a hit if they sell him just one year after his arrival, as his injury woes and poor form will automatically lower his value. It’s unknown if £70m will be enough, however.
