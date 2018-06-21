Liverpool will agree £15m deal for Sturridge, Klopp making a big decision

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool will agree a £15m deal for Daniel Sturridge this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp making a big decision to cash in on the 28-year-old. Sturridge spent last season on loan with West Bromwich Albion, but his time at the Hawthorns was cut short due to injury and ended with the Baggies suffering relegation to the Championship.
Sturridge has struggled for regular first-team football under Klopp and could find himself low down the pecking order next season too. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have nailed down regular starting places in attack due to their form for Liverpool, so the English international might have to consider leaving for more playing time.
Liverpool clearly aren’t afraid to sell him and have made it clear that he’d be providing back-up to the three forwards if he stayed next season. With the former Chelsea striker having just 12 months left on his deal at Anfield, Liverpool need to cash in now otherwise they’ll lose Sturridge for nothing in 2019.
Turkish side Fenerbahce and Newcastle United are two clubs being linked with his signature. When fit, Sturridge could improve most teams with his ruthless goalscoring record – 64 in 133 games at Liverpool – but his poor injury record has shattered his reputation and form. Time will tell where he ends up this summer.
