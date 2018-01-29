Transfer round-up: Liverpool star on his way, West Ham given “hands-off” warning, Manchester duo set for another transfer battle

With just three days of the January transfer window remaining there’s still plenty of deals left to complete.
The majority of the top clubs in the Premier League are likely to do business as they bid to strengthen for the last few months of the season.
Sportslens takes a look at progress of some of the main transfer rumours.
Can on his way
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Emre Can will not leave Anfield before the end of the January transfer window, but it’s looking increasingly likely that the midfielder will move on in the summer.
Can’s contract is due to run out at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a transfer to Juventus.
The 24-year-old has ambitions to play for a club who can offer him a realistic chance of silverware and Liverpool’s ongoing inadequacies in that department point to an exit from Anfield for the German international.
£40 million for Cairney?
West Ham United’s £15 million bid for Fulham’s Tom Cairney was rejected, further frustrating David Moyes’ attempts to strengthen his squad.
Cairney missed Fulham’s 3-1 victory over Barnsley on Saturday with a knee injury, but the Cottagers have insisted their captain isn’t going anywhere.
Fulham reportedly told the Hammers that not even an offer of £40m would be considered and, if assuming that’s true, it has to be amongst the daftest comments a club has ever made.
The 27-year-old is certainly a decent midfielder, but £40m? Okie dokie.
Aubameyang saga rumbles on
Arsenal remain confident in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but both sides seem intent on dragging the deal out until the last possible minute.
The Gabonese international was jeered in the early stages of Saturday’s draw with Freiburg, with fans also unveiling a banner which read “No player is bigger than our club”.
There will no doubt be more posturing between now and Wednesday night, but it will be a major surprise if the 28-year-old isn’t a Premier League player when the window closes.
Best of the rest
Monaco winger Keita Balde could be on his way to the Premier League, with Liverpool or Arsenal his most likely destination.
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out on Paris St-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, who has confirmed that returning to Italy is his priority.
Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique remains the leading candidate to replace Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
Manchester City have been linked with a £150 million move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard.
The two Manchester clubs could be set to go head-to-head in the transfer market for Monaco midfielder Fabinho.