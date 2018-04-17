Liverpool want to agree deal with AC Milan for Suso

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool want to re-sign Spanish forward Suso this summer and could meet his £35m release clause to bring him back to Anfield. The 24-year-old spent five years with Liverpool before moving to AC Milan but Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring him back to Merseyside.
Since leaving Liverpool for Milan in 2015, Suso has gone on to make 89 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 39 goals. The £35k-per-week star has been in fine form this season, contributing 14 goals in 30 Serie A appearances, but his affordable release clause could see him on the move.
Tottenham and Liverpool are both keen on the forward, which has led to him having an uncertain future this summer. Milan are keen to keep Suso at the San Siro, but Calciomercato say the Rossoneri have lined up potential replacements if they lose the 24-year-old.
Napoli’s Jose Callejon and Lyon’s Memphis Depay are two players on milan’s shortlist who could come in as Suso’s replacement, but manager Gennaro Gattuso will be hoping he can convince the ex-Liverpool youngster to stay in Italy.
Klopp tried to sign Suso in January but found his interest rebuffed. If Liverpool meet his release clause, they could well land their man.
Stats from Transfermarkt.