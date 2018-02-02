Liverpool vs Tottenham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Liverpool vs Tottenham
English Premier League 2017/18
4th February, 16:30 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live on Sky Go UK
Liverpool vs Tottenham Preview
Liverpool host Spurs at Anfield this weekend and the Reds will be looking to pull clear of their top four rivals with a win.
Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from successive defeats with a convincing win at Huddersfield and they will be confident of getting a result here. Furthermore, Liverpool have been excellent at home against Spurs.
The Reds have lost just one of their last 19 meetings with the north London side at Anfield.
Meanwhile, Spurs are in top form right now and they managed to beat Manchester United comfortably in their last game. Pochettino’s men are on a 9-match unbeaten run and they will fancy their chances of an away win here.
Liverpool vs Tottenham Team News
Nathaniel Clyne is ruled out for the home side, while Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan will be assessed closer to kick off.
As for Spurs, Harry Winks, Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld are expected to miss out.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Karius; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Can, Henderson, Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane
Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 14 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Reds to win or draw here.
Tottenham are undefeated in their last 7 matches in the Premier League. Bet on Spurs to win or draw here.
Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Liverpool have won 5 of their last 6 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win.
Liverpool vs Tottenham Prediction
Liverpool have been excellent at home since the arrival of Klopp. This will be a tough encounter for both teams and it will be hard to separate the two teams in the end.
A close contest is expected and both sides are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems quite likely this weekend.
Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham