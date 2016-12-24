Liverpool vs Stoke City Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of next week’s Premier League fixture.
Liverpool vs Stoke City
English Premier League 2016/17
27th December, 17:15 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Liverpool vs Stoke live on Sky Sports 1 HD
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool picked up a morale boosting win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby earlier in the week and will be pumped up for their match against Stoke City next week.
The Reds are in good form right now and will be looking to close the gap with league leaders Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp has turned Anfield into a fortress ever since he joined the Reds and will be looking to pick up another comfortable home win here.
The home side will be without Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings and Grujic for Tuesday’s game.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Sturridge, Firmino
Stoke City Team News & Preview
Stoke are in good form right now and will be motivated after their disappointing draw against Leicester last week.
Mark Hughes’ men have been impressive away from home and have only lost one of their last five on the road. However, they have a poor record against the Reds and will look to make amends.
The Potters have failed to beat Liverpool in their last four trips to Anfield and have failed to score in three of those games.
Ireland, Bardsley, Cameron, Butland, Arnautovic, Afellay and Muniesa are all expected to miss out.
Predicted Stoke Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Indi, Pieters; Imbula, Whelan; Shaqiri, Allen, Bojan; Walters
Liverpool vs Stoke City Key Stats
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 15 home matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 home matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four home league matches against Stoke and have kept a clean sheet in three of those matches.
Liverpool vs Stoke City Betting Tips
Liverpool have been unstoppable at home this season. Bet on the Reds to win against Stoke.
The Reds have kept 3 clean sheets in their last 4 home games against Stoke. Bet on them to win to nil.
Liverpool have been scoring freely this season. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Liverpool vs Stoke City Prediction
Liverpool can be inconsistent at times, but they certainly have the quality to win this one easily and maintain the pressure on Chelsea.
The home side are dodgy at the back, but their attack should be able to see them through here. Stoke are no longer a defensive minded side and will look to score themselves. Liverpool should be able to take advantage of that and find a way past the away side.
Liverpool 3-1 Stoke City