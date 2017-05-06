Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Liverpool vs Southampton
English Premier League 2016/17
7th May, 13:30 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Liverpool vs Southampton live on Sky Sports 1
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League this season and the Reds will be looking to strengthen their grip of the top four with a win.
Jurgen Klopp’s men picked up an excellent 1-0 win against Watford last time out and will be confident of getting the job once again on Sunday.
The Reds will be without the services of Ings, Mane, Henderson and Ejaria for this one.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge
Southampton Team News & Preview
Southampton are winless in three matches and will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.
Puel is under a lot of pressure right now and they cannot afford another defeat especially with matches against Arsenal and United coming up.
Liverpool have failed to win in four matches against Southampton and the away side will be hoping to extend that run on Sunday.
McCarthy, Targett, Austin, van Dijk, McQueen are expected to miss out. Boufal, Hesketh, Isgrove and Pied are doubtful.
Predicted Southampton Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Davis, Romeu; Tadic, Gabbiadini, Redmond
Liverpool vs Southampton Key Stats
Southampton are without a win in their last three Premier League games.
Liverpool are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 Premier League games.
Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips
Liverpool have seen under 2.5 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches against Southampton in all competitions.
Southampton have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches against Liverpool in all competitions. Bet on the away side to keep another clean sheet here.
Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction
This will be a massive challenge for Liverpool. They have not done well against the Saints for a while now and that needs to change if they want to stay in the hunt for top four.
The away side are also in desperate need of a win and it should be a cracking contest. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men are superior in terms of quality and are in better form as well. Liverpool should be able to edge this one.
Liverpool 2-1 Southampton