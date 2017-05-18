Liverpool vs Middlesbrough Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Liverpool vs Middlesbrough
English Premier League 2016/17
21st May, 15:00 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Liverpool vs Middlesbrough live on Sky Sports 1
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool host Middlesbrough in the Premier League this weekend and the Reds will need to win at all costs.
A win secures a top-four finish for Jurgen Klopp’s side but they have struggled to beat inferior opposition at Anfield this season. This will be a tricky outing for Liverpool and they will need to repeat their performance against West Ham this Sunday.
Ings, Ejaria, Mane, Firmino and Henderson are ruled out for the home side.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-1-2): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Coutinho; Lallana; Origi, Sturridge
Middlesbrough Team News & Preview
Middlesbrough are already relegated and they will be lacking in motivation this weekend.
Furthermore, they have not won away from home since August. Also, Middlesbrough have failed to score in nine of their last 11 away league matches.
Gaston Ramirez, Victor Valdes, Daniel Ayala and Adlène Guédioura are doubts for Sunday’s trip to Anfield.
Predicted Middlesbrough Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Roon, Clayton, Forshaw; Bamford, Negredo, Downing
Liverpool vs Middlesbrough Key Stats
Middlesbrough have failed to win their last 17 away matches in the Premier League.
Middlesbrough have failed to score in 7 of their last 8 away matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool are undefeated in 24 of their last 26 home matches in the Premier League.
Middlesbrough have conceded at least 3 goals in their last 3 away matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 5 of Middlesbrough’s last 6 games in the Premier League.
Middlesbrough have been losing at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 6 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Reds to win both halves.
Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet.
Liverpool vs Middlesbrough Prediction
Liverpool have the quality to secure a comfortable win here. Middlesbrough have already given up on their season and are badly out of form.
The Reds have done well at home this season and will be keen on ending the season on a high.
Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough