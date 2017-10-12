Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2017/18
14th October, 12:30 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview
Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to bounce back with a win.
The Reds are currently seven points behind Manchester United and they cannot afford to lose more ground on their rivals if they want to stay in the title race.
Jose Mourinho’s men are in supreme form right now and they will be looking establish their authority with a big win here. Liverpool have been shambolic at the back and Manchester United’s strikers has been quite sharp so far.
Klopp has only lost one of seven matches against Mourinho sides but this will be a tricky contest.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Team News
Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne are ruled out with injuries for the home side. Defender Dejan Lovren remains a doubt.
As for Manchester United, the likes of Fellaini, Pogba, Rojo and Ibrahimovic are ruled out for sure. Carrick and Jones are doubtful and will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Possible Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Salah
Possible Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Matic, Herrera; Martial, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Lukaku
Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Liverpool are undefeated in 28 of their last 30 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Reds to win or draw.
Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 8 of their last 9 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet.
Liverpool have drawn their last 3 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Another draw is very much on the cards.
Liverpool have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 5 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Another low scoring game seems likely.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction
Both teams will be desperate for a win here and it should be a fascinating contest.
Manchester United are the better team on paper and Liverpool will have to improve at the back if they want to get something out of this game.
Eventually, the two sides are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems most likely.
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United
