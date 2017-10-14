Liverpool vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made three changes for Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off against Liverpool, dropping Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata from his starting line-up.
You can stream Liverpool v Manchester United live via Sky Sports from 11:30 on Saturday. Get 15% off on the Sky Sports Day Pass now.
Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial come into the side, while Ander Herrera replaces the injured Marouane Fellaini in the centre of midfield.
Darmian is expected to play at left-back with Ashley Young, who has impressed in defence recently, moving into midfield.
Phil Jones starts alongside Chris Smalling in the centre of defence, while Romelu Lukaku is up front for the visitors.
As predicted, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is sticking with his favoured 4-3-3 formation, with Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Philippe Coutinho up front for the Reds.
📋 Confirmed #LFC team and subs to face @ManUtd… pic.twitter.com/iW4Wpo6TQB
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2017
Today’s #MUFC line-up for #LIVMUN… ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zR4rbRJoUV
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 14, 2017
Save 15% on a Sky Sports Day Pass, and get the best Sky Sports action for 24 glorious hours for less. Buy your pass and activate whenever you’re ready. There’s more sport than you can shake a racquet at. Join today for a one-off payment of just £5.94. No contract.
You can stream Liverpool v Manchester United live via Sky Sports from 11:30 on Saturday.
Offer is open to UK residents only.