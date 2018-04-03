Liverpool vs Manchester Injury Update and Predicted Lineups

Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals this week and the Reds will be looking to pick up a vital win at home.
Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to beat Manchester City at Anfield earlier this season but they conceded three times in that game. The Reds cannot afford to ship out away goals this time.
Liverpool are unbeaten in 22 of their 23 home matches this season and Pep Guardiola has lost more games against Klopp than any other manager in his career. The home fans will certainly fancy Liverpool’s chances here.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have been quite impressive in their last few away games and they will be hoping for a good result away from home.
Guardiola’s men have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away games and they will be hoping to keep Liverpool’s fluid attack quiet tomorrow night.
Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez, Emre Can and Adam Lallana for this one.
Meanwhile, City are without Benjamin Mendy.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Karius; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Sane, Aguero, Sterling
Score Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City