Liverpool vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Liverpool vs Everton
English Premier League 2017/18
10th December, 14:15 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Liverpool vs Everton live on Sky Go Uk
Liverpool vs Everton Preview
Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend and the Reds will be full of confidence heading into this one.
Jurgen Klopp’s men were unplayable in the Champions League during the midweek and they picked up a thumping 7-0 win over Spartak.
The Reds have an exceptional home record against Everton and Klopp will be determined to extend that here. Everton have not won at Anfield since 1999 and they will be dreading their trip this weekend.
The Toffees have improved since the arrival of Allardyce but Liverpool’s current form makes this an incredibly daunting fixture for Everton.
The visitors are heading into this game on the back of three wins. They have also managed three clean sheets in those games. Everton will be desperate to get a win against their rivals after failing to beat them in the last 14 meetings.
Liverpool vs Everton Team News
Bogdan, Clyne, Matip and Moreno are likely to miss out with injuries.
As for Everton, Funes Mori, Coleman, Barkley, Bolasie, Baines and Stekelenburg are injured.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson; Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Williams, Martina; Gueye; Lennon, Davies, Rooney, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin
Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 19 home matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on the Reds to win here.
Liverpool have won with at least a 3 goal margin in 5 of their last 6 matches in the Premier League. Furthermore, Everton have conceded at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 away league matches. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Liverpool vs Everton Prediction
Liverpool are in breathtaking form right now and Everton will struggle to contain their front four here.
Everton’s poor record at Anfield is likely to continue here. A home win seems certain.
Jurgen Klopp’s men will look to strengthen their position in the table with a win and they are likely to succeed.
Liverpool 3-0 Everton