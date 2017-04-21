Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2016/17
23rd April, 16:30 pm BST
Anfield, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports 1
Liverpool Team News & Preview
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend and the Reds will be hoping to solidify a place in the top four with another win here.
Jurgen Klopp’s men were outstanding against West Brom and Stoke and will be hoping to make it three wins in a row this Sunday.
The home side are going through an injury crisis and Klopp will be without the services of Ings, Ejaria, Lallana, Henderson, Mane and Klavan.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lucas; Coutinho, Origi, Firmino
Crystal Palace Team News & Preview
Crystal Palace have been excellent since the arrival of Mamadou Sakho and they will be disappointed with the Frenchman’s absence here. Sakho is ineligible to play against his parent club.
The Eagles have come away victorious from their previous two trips to Anfield but their injury problems could prevent a third win in a row this weekend.
Palace will be without Wickham, Dann, Sakho and Souare.
Predicted Crystal Palace Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Aanholt; Cabaye, Milivojevic; Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend; Benteke
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Key Stats
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 7 matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 home matches in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace have won their last 2 away matches against Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Liverpool have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 9 matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.
Liverpool have been excellent at home this season and will be favourites to secure the three points this weekend. Bet on the Reds to win.
Palace have an enviable record at Anfield over the last two seasons. Bet on the Eagles to win or draw here.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Liverpool have been poor against Palace in the recent past but Sakho’s absence is a major advantage for them. Furthermore, they have been very good at home this season.
This should be a routine win for the home side who are superior to Palace in every department.
Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace