Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Latest on Virgil van Dijk and Michael Keane

Liverpool are closing in on a £25 million move for Burnley defender Michael Keane.
The 24-year-old centre-back has had a fantastic season with the Clarets and is a target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.
According to Daily Mirror, the Reds are leading the race for the England defender and have already agreed on personal terms with him. Keane is thought to be waiting for Liverpool to finish in top four before signing the deal.
The England international is expected to sign a four-year contract at Anfield.
Burnley have already accepted the fact that they will lose their star defender this summer and therefore sorting out the formalities should be quite straightforward for all parties.
Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality defender and signing Keane would certainly improve them. The Burnley defender is better than all of Liverpool’s centre backs right now and it will be interesting to see who he replaces in the starting lineup.
Meanwhile, Daily Star claims that Liverpool are confident of signing Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk this summer. Jurgen Klopp is prepared to spend £50 million on the Dutch international.
Apparently, the player is keen on a switch to Anfield and is waiting for the Reds to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
It seems that Klopp is planning a major overhaul of his defence this summer. The Reds have been linked with left backs as well. If they manage to qualify for the Champions League, they will need to add more quality and depth to their back four.
Signing the likes of van Dijk and Keane is certainly the right thing to do.