Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Latest on Timo Werner and Ivan Perisic

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner recently.
Jurgen Klopp wants to add to his attacking unit this summer and earlier this week there were reports that the German has identified Werner as the ideal solution.
Now it seems that Werner is interested in a move as well. Speaking to media, the player has now confirmed that it would be special to play for a club like Liverpool and listen to the fans singing ‘You’ll never walk alone’ at Anfield. Although he claims that he is happy in Germany right now, his comments will certainly encourage the Reds to make a move.
If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special. England has a different feel, but I am also still a young player.
The Reds struggled to create and score goals when Sadio Mane was away on international duty earlier this year. Furthermore, they failed to replace Coutinho when he was injured towards the end of 2016. It seems that the Liverpool manager is keen on avoiding a similar situation next season and is, therefore, willing to break the bank on new attackers.
Werner is regarded as one of the most talented young forwards in Bundesliga right now and a move to Liverpool could be ideal for all parties involved. Klopp is excellent at developing young talents and Werner could do with a step up in terms of footballing intensity and quality of the league.
Werner has scored 14 goals for RB Leipzig this season.
In other news, Klopp is eyeing a reunion with the Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.
The Inter Milan star played under Klopp at Dortmund and as per the latest reports, the Liverpool manager wants to sign Perisic at all costs.
Apparently, the Reds are looking to offer €35m for the Inter Milan winger who joined the Serie A giants in 2015.