Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Latest on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jese Rodriguez

Liverpool are interested in signing the Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this season.
Guardian are reporting that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the 23-year-old attacker, but things might not be so simple because of the frosty relationship between the two clubs.
The animosity began when Arsenal tried to sign Luis Suarez a few years ago and Liverpool owner John Henry mocked the Londoners on Twitter.
Guardian are claiming that Liverpool’s interest is genuine and Chamberlain might be tempted as well. The England winger is apparently frustrated with the lack of first-team action at Emirates and would consider a move away in search of regular first team football.
Chamberlain has scored 6 goals for Arsenal this season and has started just 8 Premier League games.
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane will be away for the whole of next month due to his participation in AFCON and Chamberlain could be the ideal replacement if Liverpool manage to pull it off. Although the Arsenal winger’s development has not been ideal, he is still a top-class talent and Klopp has the ability to bring the best out of him.
In other news, the Reds are looking to sign the PSG forward Jese Rodriguez as well.
The Reds are being linked with several wingers due to Mane’s January absence and the former Real Madrid winger is the latest name on the list.
Jese has struggled to hold down a regular starting place at PSG and the likes of Liverpool and Roma are looking to offer him a way out.
Las Palmas chief has revealed that Liverpool want to sign Jese and will pay his wages but the La Liga club cannot afford Jese’s salary.
Liverpool have been linked with Quincy Promes and Azmoun as well.
The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Chelsea.