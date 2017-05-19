Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Latest on Kylian Mbappe and Ryan Sessegnon

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is already looking to add to his squad for the next season and the German manager has identified Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as a priority target.
Sessegnon has been sensational for the Londoners this season and has attracted a lot of interest from several Premiership clubs. However, Independent claims that the Merseyside giants are confident of signing him at the end of this season.
The report adds that Sessegnon is valued at £15m and the Reds will have to face stiff competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City for his services.
The Reds have missed a specialist left back all season and the Championship star is Klopp’s preferred replacement for James Milner. Spanish defender Alberto Moreno could be sold this summer.
In other news, Liverpool have submitted a £65m bid for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe. However, the French outfit have decided to turn it down.
The 18-year-old forward is one of the best young players in Europe right now and the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in him.
Apparently, the Reds tried to sign him with a mega offer but the Ligue 1 side are looking to hold on to the Frenchman for another season.
Mbappe has been outstanding for Monaco in the league as well as in the Champions League this year. The explosive winger has scored 26 goals for the French outfit in 43 games. He has also racked up 14 assists during that time.