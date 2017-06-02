Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Andy Firth signs new deal

Liverpool are looking to sign the Roma winger Mohamed Salah this summer if recent reports are to be believed.
The 24 year old has been sensational since his return to Serie A and Klopp wants the Egyptian to add more quality and depth to Liverpool’s attack.
As per the latest reports, Jurgen Klopp has been in touch with the player and has made him feel very important during their conversations.
Roma are holding out for a fee of €50 million and the Reds will have to agree a fee with them before the deal can be completed. Yesterday, there were reports of the player’s agent travelling to England to agree personal terms.
Liverpool were quite impressive going forward during the 2016/17 season and adding Salah to that attack could prove to be a masterstroke.
The Reds wanted to sign Salah in 2014 as well but he chose to join Chelsea instead.
The Roma star is currently one of the best players in Italy and has scored 19 goals in all competitions for the Serie A outfit this season.
In other news, young keeper Andy Firth has signed a new deal with Liverpool.
The 20 year old has been at the club since he was ten years old and was expected to leave the Reds at one point.
However, the youngster has managed to impress with the club’s U18 squad and has been handed a new deal now.
Firth tweeted about the agreement and expressed his delight after committing to the club.
Delighted to announce I’ve signed a new deal with @LFC today! 10 years at the club I love & I’m proud the journey can continue #LFC 📝🔴⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nT5USIErHX
— Andy Firth (@andyfirth1996) June 1, 2017