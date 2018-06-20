According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, Emre Can’s transfer from Liverpool to Juventus is finally agreed. The 24-year will undergo a medical on Thursday morning. Liverpool announced Can would be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer after naming him on their released list submitted to the Premier League.
The Merseysiders have already replaced the German international with the signings of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from AS Monaco. Both central midfielders will provide steel in Can’s absence. Jurgen Klopp certainly isn’t lacking in the engine room, as he’ll also have Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to choose from next season.
Can made 167 appearances and contributed 26 goals in all competitions for Liverpool after joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. In his final season at Anfield, the 24-year-old made 38 appearances across the board. His last showing was in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. Can was a decent servant for Liverpool, but the manner of his exit won’t win him many supporters.
The midfielder turned down Liverpool’s attempts to sign a new contract, despite them enjoying a surprise Champions League run to the final in Kiev and having the potential to challenge for major honours next season. Time will tell if he made the right decision.
