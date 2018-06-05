Liverpool transfer agreed for Can, medical next week

According to Goal, Emre Can’s transfer from Liverpool has been agreed and he will undergo a medical with Juventus next week. His new contract will be worth £4m-a-season and will commence at the end of June. The 24-year-old run down his deal with with the Reds this summer and opted against signing an extension. In his stead, Liverpool signed Fabinho and Naby Keita.
Can arrived at Anfield in 2014 from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and went on to make 167 appearances in all competitions. The midfielder failed to pick up any silverware during his four years with Liverpool which may be behind his decision to join perennial Serie A champions Juve.
The Italian giants won the league and cup double under Massimiliano Allegri last season – their seventh consecutive title. Can could have stiff competition from Stefano Sturaro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matudi and Claudio Marchisio for a place in the midfield, however.
In his final season at Liverpool, he was a regular in the first-team, making 38 appearances, but now manager Jurgen Klopp will turn to Fabinho, Keita, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum in 2018/19.
Stats from Transfermarkt.