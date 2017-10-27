Liverpool to solve left-back problem in January with £22m AS Roma defender

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are lining up AS Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri to solve their defensive woes. The 23-year-old has been a regular with the Italian Serie A outfit and could be available for around £22m. As a result, a January approach from Liverpool has been mooted.
Palmieri has been out of action this season as he’s recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in May, reports The Sun. In his absence, Aleksandar Kolarov has impressed for Roma, after signing from Manchester City in the summer.
Although Alberto Moreno has found some form for Liverpool in recent weeks, his performance against Tottenham reminded many that the Reds still have a problem to solve at left-back. The Spanish defender could be moved on if Sevilla make another approach, especially if Liverpool do pursue Palmieri.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is considering a £22m bid for the 23-year-old which could see him replacing Moreno from the side. And the existing left-back’s chances of a stay at Anfield are further hampered with Andrew Robertson in the squad too, having signed for the Reds in the summer.
The Sun claim Palmieri could be in for a lofty wage increase if he makes the move to Merseyside, although he’ll need to have recovered in time to pass a future medical with Liverpool. The defender has represented Brazil at u17 level on 14 occasions, but is available for the senior Italy national team.