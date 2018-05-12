Liverpool to seal top-four spot with win over Brighton on Sunday

Liverpool welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and are big favourites to pick up all three points to seal Champions League football next season.
The Reds are 1/5 to win on Sunday, while the visitors are 13/1 to earn a shock victory at Anfield. Liverpool and Brighton are 13/2 to draw in their final game of the season.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 72 points from 37 games, coming off the back of only one win from their last five outings. The Merseysiders are two points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and will secure their spot in the Champions League next season with a win.
A draw may well be enough if Chelsea fail to beat Newcastle by more than three goals. Liverpool’s form has been patchy of late, but given they’ve won four of their last five at Anfield in the league, they’ll fancy their chances against a travel-sick Brighton side.
As for the visitors, Chris Hughton’s men find themselves 14th in the league with 40 points, having secured their top-flight status for next season. Brighton aren’t in the best form, however, winning just one of their last eight games and have been below-par on the road all season – no away win in 12 and just four points amassed in that time.
As a result, Liverpool will more than fancy their chances of coming out on top which should mean Klopp’s men finish fourth in the table.
