Liverpool to offer forward contract keeping him at Anfield till the end of his career

After losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, Liverpool are working on deals that ensure their prized assets don’t leave the club. The Merseyside outfit has been criticised for letting its best players leave, with the infamous ‘selling club’ tag looming large over its head.
Rather timely, reports in multiple outlets have emerged that the club wants to reward forward Roberto Firmino with a new contract, that would keep him at Anfield for the rest of his career.
The Brazilian still has two years left on his contract, but Klopp wants to make sure Firmino’s future is tied to the club.
According to Chris Bascombe, writing for the Telegraph, “Liverpool see the Coutinho case as isolated, the Brazilian never disguising his dream to move to the Nou Camp throughout his career at Anfield. They are sure their other key performers such as Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – who only joined last summer – will be settled on Merseyside for years to come.”
Firmino has proven to be an extremely important part of the Liverpool team, and Klopp’s system at the club. The Brazilian has 15 goals and 7 assists for Liverpool this season, in all competitions and anyone who watches Liverpool would agree that Firmino’s contributions are a lot more than his direct contribution to goals. Only 26 years of age, keeping him at the club for long would mean his peak years are spent at the club, and given how Klopp has managed to extract the most from the Brazilian, it would be really interesting to see what the future holds for Firmino.
Might be the craziest and ridiculous idea going, but we should renew Salah and Mane contract as well as Firmino’s. Make sure all 3 key players are here as long as we can. Put the end of selling our best players and more importantly build the team around them
— SamueI (@VintageSalah) January 10, 2018