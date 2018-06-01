Liverpool to ‘make a decision’ on Origi, agent reveals talks with Besiktas

Liverpool have been urged to ‘make a decision’ on Divock Origi who has an uncertain future this summer.
The 23-year-old’s agent, who admitted talks with Besiktas, has told manager Jurgen Klopp that Origi will leave if he’s unwanted, but stresses that he will stay if his manager requests it.
Origi joined Liverpool from LOSC Lille in 2014 and has gone on to make 77 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring and creating 28 goals.
The Belgian international spent last season on loan with Bundesliga VFL Wolfsburg, however, scoring only seven goals in 36 games, and could be moved on this summer.
Agent Simon Bayliff said, in quotes reported by This is Anfield: “For me that it was a mistake for Divock to go to Wolfsburg. Klopp will now make a decision on him. If he wants him to stay, then Divock will stay or if he wants him to leave then Divock will leave.
“We are not looking to leave on loan again. We want to go a team that has made plans for him. In that regard, we’ve also spoken with Besiktas.”
For Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to loan Origi out last summer, despite having only Dominic Solanke as cover in attack, suggests the 23-year-old doesn’t have much of a future on Merseyside.
He certainly won’t be starting over one of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane, and will have Solanke, Danny Ings and Daniel Sturridge for extra competition ahead of the new season.
And with Origi’s contract up in 12 months, Liverpool have a decision to make whether they cash in now or risk losing him for nothing next summer.
