Liverpool submit world record fee for Alisson, fans react

Liverpool are looking to finalise a deal for the Roma keeper Alisson this summer.
According to Guardian, the Reds have now submitted a world record bid for a goalkeeper.
The Italian giants are thought to be holding out for a fee of £66.6m and Liverpool’s offer is in the region of £62m.
It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can reach a compromise now.
Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes the player is close to joining the Reds now.
The Brazilian keeper is a priority target for Jurgen Klopp and the German is prepared to break the bank for him. The Reds haven’t had a reliable keeper for quite some time now and Alisson would be a sensational signing for them.
Loris Karius’s catastrophic performance in the Champions League final seems to have convinced Klopp to move for a new keeper and Alisson’s arrival would transform his side.
The report adds that Chelsea are interested in the player as well and they could sign him to replace Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian could be off to Real Madrid this summer.
Roma will hope to start a bidding war and the next few days should be very interesting in the race for Alisson.
Here is how the Liverpool fans reacted to the news.
