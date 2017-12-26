Liverpool submit offer for Stefan De Vrij

Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
The Dutchman’s contract expires at the end of this season and he is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs during the January transfer window.
According to reports from Italy (translated by SportWitness), Atletico Madrid and Liverpool have already made offers for the player. The report claims that Liverpool are hoping to agree on personal terms with the player so they can sign him for free in the summer.
The likes of Juventus are interested in the player as well. However, the report adds that De Vrij could choose to turn down Italian clubs out of respect for Lazio.
In that case, Liverpool have a good chance of signing the ball playing centre back.
It will be interesting to see whether Lazio decide to sell the player for cheap in January. They might not want to lose a key star on a free transfer in the summer.
Jurgen Klopp is in desperate need of good defenders and De Vrij would improve Liverpool a lot. Furthermore, the fact that he could be signed on a free transfer makes it a must for Liverpool. Klopp must do everything in his power to lure the Dutchman.