Liverpool submit offer for Roma keeper Alisson

Liverpool are looking to sign the Brazilian keeper Alisson this summer.
The Roma star has been linked with a move to Anfield for a while now and it seems that the Reds have finally made their move.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (report translated by Liverpool Echo), Liverpool have now submitted a £60m bid for the player.
However, Roma value the player at around £70m. It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can reach a compromise now.
Alisson had a very good season with Roma last year and an impressive World Cup with Brazil. He would be a massive upgrade on Loris Karius.
The German cost Liverpool in the Champions League final last season and he has made a couple of mistakes already in the pre-season so far. It seems that Klopp will have to move on from him and secure a new keeper before the season starts.
Alisson’s arrival would not only improve Liverpool in the shot-stopping department. His communication and composure on the ball will transform the team’s confidence as well.
The report from Gazzetta adds that the player prefers to join Real Madrid but Los Blancos have not made an approach yet.