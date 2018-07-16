Liverpool submit offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen.
The 29-year-old joined the Catalan giants two years ago but he has been a squad option for them. The former Ajax star has played just 21 times since moving to Spain.
As per the reports from Mundo Deportivo (translated by talkSPORT), Liverpool are prepared to offer him an escape route this summer and they have already made an offer.
Cillessen is currently analysing the offer from the Premier League giants.
The Reds are in desperate need of a new number one after Loris Karius’ horrendous display in the Champions League final. The German hasn’t quite recovered from that yet and he has been mediocre in the pre-season so far. Cillessen’s arrival would breathe confidence into the Liverpool side and transform their style of play as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Cillessen is willing to leave the Spanish giants in order to play regular first-team football.
The Dutchman is a good shot stopper and his composure on the ball will help him adapt to Klopp’s style of play with ease.
The Reds have been linked with the Roma keeper Alisson as well.