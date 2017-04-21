Liverpool submit €50m bid for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid have rejected a €50m bid from Liverpool for their 21-year-old attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.
The academy graduate is rated as one of the best young talents at the club right now and Los Blancos are not keen on a transfer. According to the Spanish media, Asensio remains a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s first team plans for now and in the future.
Furthermore, the midfielder is not keen on leaving either and is believed to be content with his current first team role. Asensio has been a squad player for Zidane this season and has impressed during his cameos.
The 21-year-old can play as a winger as well as the number ten. Furthermore, his ability to score goals has led to him being used as a wide forward as well. Asensio scored an outstanding solo goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals this week.
According to AS, Zidane is planning to offer Asensio a key first-team role next season. Furthermore, the French manager is ready to sanction the sale of James Rodriguez in order to aid Asensio’s progress.
In that case, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will have to switch their attentions elsewhere. Unless the player forces a move, Real Madrid sanctioning the move seems highly unlikely.