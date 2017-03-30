Liverpool submit €25 million bid for Mahmoud Dahoud

Liverpool have been linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud for a while now.
Recently there were rumours of the player agreeing to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season. However, German newspaper Bild’s report shows that Liverpool are not looking to give up on the chase yet.
The report adds that the Premier League giants have submitted a €25 million bid for the midfield controller and have also offered a lucrative wage package worth around €7.5m per season.
Liverpool are in desperate need of another central midfielder and the Reds have been linked with Leipzig’s Keita as well. However, Dahoud has been a target since last summer and Klopp is ready to spend big in order to beat the likes of Dortmund to his services.
Bild claims that Thomas Tuchel has already met with the player and is trying to convince him. The Germans are likely to qualify for the Champions League this season and therefore the Reds will have to match that in order to stand a chance of signing the player.
Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are set to take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend.