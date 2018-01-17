Liverpool striker looks set to join Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in bringing in Daniel Sturridge as the Italian side looks to finish the season well, after a promising start.
West Ham and Newcastle United were both reported to be interested, but a move to Italy seems likely and the bookmakers have now made Inter Milan favourites in the race for Sturridge’s signature.
Inter have been struggling to score goals lately and the opportunity to get Sturridge would certainly be exciting for Luciano Spalletti. With Real Madrid supposedly interested in getting Mauro Icardi to Spain, Inter’s interest in the Liverpool man makes more sense
28-year-old Sturridge has fallen down the pecking order and has only managed eight appearances this season under Jurgen Klopp. With the World Cup just months away, Sturridge needs to be at a club where he can get minutes and maintain his fitness. The striker is no longer first choice and has is now fighting with Dominic Solanke for a regular place on the Liverpool bench.
Despite him not playing much so far, Liverpool’s squad, that has already lost Philippe Coutinho, will be stretched thin without the 28-year-old with only Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke the other strikers in the squad. Liverpool would ideally need to bring in at least one more attacker this winter if they were to let go of the England international.