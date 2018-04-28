Liverpool vs Stoke City confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool face Stoke City between both legs of their Champions League semi-final against Roma knowing that their participation in next season’s competition isn’t yet guaranteed.
The Reds need five points from their final three games to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, but must face fifth-placed Chelsea in their penultimate game of the season.
Stoke head into the game 19th in the table, four points adrift of safety with three games remaining.
Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score twice in the reverse fixture and secure a comfortable 3-0 away victory for Liverpool.
Senegal winger Sadio Mane gave the Reds a controversial early lead, dinking the ball into the net after a questionable decision by the linesman not to flag for offside.
Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 meetings with Stoke in all competitions and should improve that record this weekend.
The home side are priced at 1/3 to win the game, with Stoke on offer at 15/2 and the draw available at 17/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Today's team to face @stokecity… pic.twitter.com/xD4IjNDShW
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018
📝 One change to today's starting XI against @LFC as @KurtZouma replaces Glen Johnson, who misses out this afternoon.
Charlie Adam returns to the bench at his former club.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SABn9afU8I
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 28, 2018