Liverpool stars depressed with Jurgen Klopp’s training methods

Liverpool players are apparently unhappy with Jurgen Klopp‘s training regime.
Daily Record are reporting that the players are ‘depressed’ with the manager’s abnormal methods.
Liverpool players have been training late in the evening during the winter months and therefore it has affected their sleeping patterns. Furthermore, they have less time to spend with their families.
Record have quoted a Liverpool source, who claimed:
The lads are depressed with it. Players with young kids wake up early with them, hang around all day, then get home late without seeing their kids again. Players without kids stay in bed until lunchtime, train, then stay up late at night.
The Reds had a poor start to 2017 and the German recently attributed his team’s dip in form to injuries and fatigue.
Klopp said: “We don’t train, we only recover so that’s the situation now. I am responsible for these things.”
Record are stating that the players were exhausted after Klopp’s sessions and it could cost them a top four place this season. The report adds that Klopp believes in training closer to kick-off as it prepares his side better for the upcoming match.
There is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp’s high-intensity football can be draining for any player, but so far there has been no sign of any Liverpool player being discontent with the manager. More often than not, Liverpool players seem to have enjoyed their high pressing football.