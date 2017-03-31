Liverpool silent as reports of potential transfer ban emerge

As Liverpool approach a big game this weekend, they have remained silent on allegations of a banned inducement offer to a 12-year-old Stoke schoolboy
The Reds haven’t made any comments on this claim, and if found guilty of “tapping up” the Stoke youngster, they could face a fine or a transfer ban on academy players, according to The Telegraph. Liverpool, however, have chosen not to comment on the matter entirely until the process is complete.
Liverpool defaulted on an agreement to pay the youngster’s school fees, leaving the boy’s parents in thousands of pounds of debt. Stoke had been paying the fees of the player, until he accepted an offer to join the Premier League giants with an inducement that Liverpool would pay for his education until he turns 16.
New rules were introduced last summer in an attempt by the Premier League to address growing concerns over poaching. Upon discovering them, Liverpool withdrew the offer, resulting the boy’s parents to pull out of the deal. However, the unnamed youngster cannot sign for another club until Stoke have received a compensation fee of £49,000 from Liverpool and, in the interim, the parents have been left liable for school fees that are believed to run into thousands.
Perhaps not saying anything is a wise way to move forward until anything is proved, considering Liverpool need to focus on their on-field performances to aim to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League, a challenge that looks increasingly tough. For now, the focus must remain on the pitch.