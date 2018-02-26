Liverpool signing Alisson would be a masterstroke from Klopp

Liverpool are interested in signing the Brazilian keeper Alisson from Roma.
The South American has been outstanding for the Serie A side this season and he could be a fantastic addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
As per the recent reports in Brazil, Liverpool are in advanced negotiations to sign the player from Roma and the deal would be a world record move for a keeper. Apparently, the likes of PSG and Real Madrid are interested in the player as well.
The Reds have missed a reliable keeper since the days of Pepe Reina and signing someone like Alisson could define their season next year. Liverpool will want to challenge for the title and the Brazilian could take them to that next level.
The likes of Mignolet and Karius have failed to convince so far and despite the German impressing in the recent weeks, Liverpool are in desperate need of a proven goalkeeper.
The Reds have done very well to address their defensive problems with the signing of Van Dijk in January and the signing of Alisson will sort out another long-term problem for them.
Regardless of the fee, the Brazilian would be an option worth choosing. Judging by the player’s ability, it could turn out to be another masterstroke from Klopp.