Liverpool showing interest in Dutch winger Quincy Promes

Liverpool are planning to make a formal bid to sign the Dutch winger, Quincy Promes, when the transfer window opens in January.
The 24-year-old winger plays in the Russian Premier League for Spartak Moscow. Since 2014, he has scored 37 goals in 78 appearances for the Russian club in all competitions – an impressive goal-scoring record for a wide player.
According to reports from the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, is desperate to sign a player who can not only operate as a wide attacking midfielder, but also has a goalscoring instinct, and Promes fits all the criteria.
With Liverpool all set to miss Sadio Mané throughout January for his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, the need for a wide player who can operate along the front line becomes pertinent.
Liverpool were hoping to sign Julian Draxler, after talks were being held with the German international, but Klopp was left bitterly disappointed as the Wolfsburg star agreed to a deal with PSG instead.
The Russian club confirmed this week that the player has a release clause in his contract, reported to be around £20m. And for a player of his ability, it would prove to be a bargain if the Reds can activate his release clause.
Promes is an international teammate of the Liverpool midfielder, Georgino Wijnaldum, and his would be a welcome move to Merseyside. Although Liverpool are keen to push through with the deal, the Reds are actively scouting other options elsewhere. Liverpool representatives have travelled several times to keep tabs on Iran international winger, Sardar Azmoun, while the Reds have also enquired about the future of American midfielder, Christian Pulisic.